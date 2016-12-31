VIDEO: Russian diplomats last day in the United States

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—The 72-hour deadline is up and all 35 Russian consulate officials President Obama ordered to leave are supposed to be out of the country.

That includes a group from the consulate in San Francisco.

They’ve assured on social media Saturday that their employees are now flying back to Russia this New Year’s Eve.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian reports at the office in San Francisco with reaction from Russian community members about this latest news.

Most Russians in san Francisco are unhappy with the Obama Administration’s decision and are counting on a Trump presidency will restore relations between the two nations.

A large portion of Russians KRON4 approached in the city were hesitant to talk about the news on camera for fear they may be ostracized by the local community if they said anything against Obama’s actions.