SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The New Year is almost here, and there are a number of exciting, new restaurants opening around the Bay Area.

With that said, you might want to wait on committing to those new diet resolutions.

Yelp’s Community Director Kevin Blum visited the KRON4 studio today, and shared with us some of ‘Yelpers’ favorite new dining destinations.

Finn Town is a brand new restaurant over in the Castro, famous so far for their crusted, corn flake chicken sandwich and French toast fingers.

Flores, in San Francisco is a new Mexican place, featuring bright, bold flavors in both their food and cocktails. Plus, churros with chocolate sauce? Yes please!

Over in the East Bay, ‘Yelpers’ are already calling Duchess an ‘instant classic.’ Their dungeness crab fries are all the craze with the foodies right now.

For more, take a look at the video above!