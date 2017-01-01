49er’s GM Trent Baalke, fired

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — 49er’s General Manager Trent Baalke confirms that he has been fired from the GM position, according to NFL Network.

The team achieved their first victory during the NFL’s opening week, and did not acquire a second win until Christmas Eve.

Ironically, both wins came against their divisional opponent, the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams are just 4-11 on the season.

Baalke was first hired back in 2005. Although he’s had a few strong draft classes in his tenure, they have been far and few in-between.

Head Coach Chip Kelly is also on the hot seat New Year’s Day, as the 2-13 49er’s host the Seattle Seahawks in their season’s final contest.

It is likely a decision will be made on his future with the organization soon after the game.