Fired 49ers general manager Trent Baalke issues statement

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)—Former San Francisco 49ers football team general manager Trent Baalke issued a statement today after he was fired from the franchise, thanking CEO Jed York for the opportunity to work for the team.

“I would like to thank Jed and the York family for the opportunity to work for one of the most storied franchises in all of sports,” Baalke said. “From day one, they have always given me the support and resources I needed.”

He said he is disappointed where the team is and that he was not able to reward 49ers’ fans with a championship.

“This is a first class organization that deserves the very best,” Baalke said.

Team officials today announced the firings of Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly.

York said in a statement that he made the changes because the team did not progress as the season went on.

“I have informed Trent and Chip of my decision to pursue new leadership for our football team,” York said.

The 49ers finished their season today with a record of 2-14 as they lost to the Seattle Seahawks. The announcement of the firings occurred after the game.

“The performance of this team has not lived up to my expectations or those of our fans, and that is truly disappointing,” York said.

This is the third year in a row team officials have fired their head coach. Last year, Jim Tomsula was fired after only one season. The 49ers went 5-11 in 2015. The year before, Jim Harbaugh was fired.

Baalke spent 12 years with the 49ers.

“Trent gave this organization every ounce of effort he had over the last 12 years and his contributions were integral to the team reaching three straight NFC championship games and a Super Bowl. I will forever be grateful for his dedication to the 49ers,” York said.

He added, “Chip has my gratitude for the job he did this year, navigating the team through some adverse circumstances.”