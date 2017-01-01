First New Year’s baby born in San Mateo County

BURLINGAME (KRON)—The first baby born in San Mateo County in 2017 came into the world 41 minutes after midnight.

Olivia Evelyn Godinez was born to parents Omar and Angelique Godinez at Mills-Peninsula Hospital at 12:41 a.m.

Godinez weighs 6 pounds and 14 ounces and is 18.5 inches long, according to her grandmother Geannie Godinez.

“We’re so happy to have her in our lives!” Godinez said. “We want to share our news with everyone!”

Baby Olivia is not the first baby born in the Bay Area this year. Grace Emily Moreno was born just 12 seconds after midnight at a San Jose hospital.