Oakland driver evades police, crashes into homeless encampment

OAKLAND (BCN) — A driver who was being pursued by California Highway Patrol officers crashed his car into a homeless encampment Sunday morning, injuring two people, according to CHP officials.

At around 1:10 a.m., officers attempted to stop a Buick driving recklessly on the eastbound Interstate Highway 80 connector to eastbound Interstate Highway 580, CHP officials said.

When the driver didn’t stop, officers began pursuing the Buick.

The driver of the Buick then took the transition onto westbound Interstate Highway 980 and immediately exited at 27th Street, according to the CHP.

The driver lost control of the Buick, slid onto the sidewalk, and somehow landed upside down in a homeless encampment.

When the driver got out the car and tried to flee, officers were able to catch and detain him.

He was identified as 32-year-old Nicholas Turrentine of Oakland.

Turrentine suffered minor injuries during the crash, CHP officials said.

Two people at the homeless encampment suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital, according to CHP officials.

Inside the Buick, officers found a handgun and brass knuckles.

Turrentine was arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses.

Two women who were passengers in the Buick were allegedly uninjured. They were interviewed at the scene and released, CHP officials said.

The CHP did not say whether alcohol or drugs was suspected in the crash.