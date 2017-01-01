Oscar Grant remembered 8 years after murder

OAKLAND (KRON)—Eight years ago Sunday, 21-year-old Oscar Grant was shot to death by a BART police officer.

A number of people from the community joined his family at the Fruitvale BART station to honor Grant.

KRON4’s Alecia Reid has more from the vigil.

It’s been eight years, but the pain is still fresh. Oscar Grant’s mother says she had a hard time sleeping New Year’s Eve as the phone call that changed her life kept replaying in her head.

“I still think about Oscar every day, but with prayer I’m healing,” said Grant’s mother Wanda Johnson.

The community prayed together, and shared stories. Other families that also lost loved ones from police shootings came to show their support.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Johnson said. “There are still a lot of killings that have taken place but as the community continues to rally and continues to demand justice, I think things will begin to change even more.”

Oscar Grant III was killed by former BART police officer Johannes Mehserle while on his way home from watching New Year’s Eve fireworks in San Francisco. He and his friends were pulled off the train at Fruitvale Station and within moments the 21-year-old was shot.

Mehserle was convicted and served 2 years for killing an unarmed black man which was a first in California history. Grant’s family believes he should have served even more time.

“I do not feel justice was served,” said Grant’s Uncle Daryl Johnson. “It was a travesty what was done. But it got it into the light so people can see it.”

Grant’s daughter was only 4 years old at the time he was killed. She’s now a pre-teen who misses her dad terribly.

“As I get older it hurts me more and more,” Grant’s daughter said.

Through their pain, the family is working to raise awareness and one day end violence between police and the community.

“There is a long ways to go, but we’re working towards it,” Daryl Johnson said.