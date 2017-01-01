PHOTOS: People around the world ring in 2017

A woman runs after confetti picked up by wind while celebrating the new year at Times Square, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

People watch the fireworks exploding over Copacabana beach during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Revelers bundle up while gathered at Times Square during a New Year's Eve celebration Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Fireworks explode over the Kremlin, during New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. New Year is Russia's major gift-giving holiday, and big Russian cities were awash in festive lights and decorations. (AP Photo/Denis Tyrin)

Revelers celebrate the new year as confetti flies over New York's Times Square as seen from the Marriott Marquis, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Fireworks explode in the sky over Rome as people celebrated the new year, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

People hold torches during New Year's cerebrations in Istanbul's Ortakoy district by the Bosphorus, during New Year's cerebrations, late Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

People celebrate the New Year at Sophia Square near the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov)

The 2017 appears during a firework over the Arc de Triomphe as part of the New Year celebrations on the Champs Elysees, in Paris, France, Sunday, Jan.1, 2017. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Fireworks explode over Elizabeth Tower housing the Big Ben clock to celebrate the New Year in London, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Spectators celebrate the New Year in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Thousands of Warsaw residents took to the streets in the capital to usher in the New Year.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Kaitlin Olivi of Yonkers, N.Y., and Lucas Pereira, of Sayreville, N.J., kiss as confetti falls during a celebration of the new year in New York's Times Square, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

An Indian man lights firecrackers on the street during the New Year celebration in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Children displaced from Pakistani tribal areas due to fighting between security forces and militants play under a tree during the last sunset of the year on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash)

Fireworks light the sky above the Quadriga at the Brandenburg Gate shortly after midnight in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Hundred thousands of people celebrated New Year's Eve welcoming the new year 2017 in Germany's capital. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

A young woman writes '2017' using a sparkler during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Nyiregyhaza, 245 kms east of Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's celebrations are underway in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

People release balloons into the air to celebrate New Year, during a New Year celebration event at a Tokyo Hotel, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year's Eve in Hong Kong, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Turkish police provide security in central Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue, the main shopping road of Istanbul, on New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Fireworks explode in front of Malaysia's landmark building, Petronas Twin Towers, during the New Year's Eve celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Lim Huey Teng)

A clown performs during a New Year's celebration for internally displaced children at the Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq, Saturday, Dec 31, 2016. (AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed)

Fireworks explode above Singapore's financial district at the stroke of midnight to mark the New Year's celebrations on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Baby Shammah Jane Bolon sleeps in her mother Mary Rose's arms in the recovery room of the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital after being born at exactly 12:00 midnight to become the first baby born on New Year Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. The country's notorious tradition of dangerous New Year's Eve celebrations persisted after President Rodrigo Duterte delayed to next year his ban on the use of powerful firecrackers, often worsened by celebratory gunfire. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

A woman offers flowers to Yemanja, goddess of the sea, for good luck in the coming year during New Year's Eve festivities on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. The belief in the goddess comes from the African Yoruba religion brought to America by West African slaves. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

North Koreans gather to watch a New Year's fireworks display at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon)

Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon at the Acropolis hill during the New Year celebrations in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis )

Gloria Estefan, front center, performs with the cast of "On Your Feet" at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)