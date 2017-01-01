PHOTOS: Vacaville police arrest 4 during welfare fraud investigation

VACAVILLE (KRON)—Four people were arrested Friday morning at a apartment in Vacaville during an investigation into welfare fraud, according to police.

Officers arrived to the apartment building on Callen Street to serve a search warrant to a man suspected of welfare fraud.

Detectives believed 53-year-old Billy Lugenbeel was illegally renting out spaces at his government-subsidized apartment and profiting from his government assistance, police said.

While officers were serving a search warrant, they found evidence of welfare fraud and other crimes. This led to the arrest of four people.

Lugenbeel was arrested on suspicion of welfare fraud, maintaining a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Rawlinson, 50, of Vacaville was arrested for suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a billy club and possession of a modified replica firearm.

Lacey Beste, 33, of Vacaville was suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angelo Lyons, 33, of Vacaville was arrested for having four outstanding warrants.

All four suspects were booked into the Solano County Jail.

