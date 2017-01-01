San Francisco police investigating two fatal shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that happened Sunday morning in San Francisco, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a person injured in a shooting at 2:16 a.m. near 26th and Shotwell streets, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound in his chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Officers received reports of another shooting hours later around 11:25 a.m. near Third and Oakdale streets.

A man was found shot in the face. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The two fatal shootings are not believed to be related.

Police did not find any evidence that the shootings were gang-related. The police’s Task Force is investigating the incidents as standard protocol.

No arrests were made in either shootings and the suspects descriptions are not available at this time.