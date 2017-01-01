San Jose baby may be first Bay Area birth of 2017

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A baby girl born into a Marine family in San Jose just 12 seconds after midnight is likely the first Bay Area baby of 2017.

Grace Emily Moreno was born at O’Connor Hospital to Leslie and Edwin Moreno.

She weighs 6 pounds and 11 ounces and is 20 inches long, her father said.

She is their third child.

“Everything went perfect, thanks to the nurses and Dr. Dale Capulong,” who delivered the baby, Edwin Moreno said.

The family lives at the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, where Grace’s father is stationed as a Marine.

The Morenos were visiting family in San Jose and were not expecting to go into labor on New Year’s Eve.

“God knows when the baby’s born, and that’s what matters,” Edwin Moreno said.

When asked about their hopes for the new year, Leslie and Edwin Moreno said a quick recovery and a happy, healthy baby.