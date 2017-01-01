South San Francisco medical clinic sustains major damage after fire

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—No one was injured after a two-alarm fire broke out at a South San Francisco medical clinic Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported at 7:21 a.m. on El Camino Real which is the site of a satellite clinic for Mills-Peninsula Medical Center.

People were not inside the building at the time of the fire, said South San Francisco Fire Department Battalion Chief Matthew Samson.

Firefighters contained the flames and were able to extinguish it within an hour.

The center does have major damage. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

