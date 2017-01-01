Suspected drunk driver hits bicyclist in Concord

CONCORD (BCN) – A Concord man was arrested on suspicion of DUI on New Year’s Eve after his car collided with a bicyclist, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded to a report of the accident around 10:22 p.m. Saturday night to Vinnie’s Bar & Grill at 2045 Mt. Diablo St., Cpl. Christopher Blakely said.

Upon arrival, officers found the bicyclist on the ground with an alleged leg injury. He was then taken to a hospital.

Police discovered that the bicyclist was riding south on Mt. Diablo Street as the Concord man drove a white 1996 Volkswagen Passat north on the street, Blakely said.

The driver, who has not been identified by police, tried to turn left into the Vinnie’s parking lot when he allegedly hit the bicyclist.

The 24-year-old Concord man appeared to be drunk, and was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Blakely said.