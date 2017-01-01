VIDEO: Arkansas mom dies on Facebook Live

arkansas-mom

(KRON)—A heartbreaking story out of Arkansas: a young mother died while she was live-streaming on Facebook.

25-year- old Keiana Herndon was live streaming from a friend’s house Wednesday when something went terribly wrong.

The video starts out with her singing.

Herndon even puts the spotlight on her youngest of two kids.

She falls and the phone drops out of her hands, with her and her son off screen.

Viewers say they could hear Herndon struggling to breathe and her son scream in the background.

All the while, the number of eyes on her grew.

A state crime lab will try to determine what caused Herndon’s death.

Police say they don’t believe foul play was involved.

