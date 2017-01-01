SANTA CRUZ (KRON)—Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a car earlier this week in Santa Cruz and took a duffel bag with ammunition and loaded handguns inside it.

The car burglary happened on Monday between 9 and 10 p.m. on Doyle Street adjacent to the One Double Oh Seven Club on Soquel Avenue.

The suspect allegedly broke the window of the parked Jeep and took the duffel bag. A Glock 23 9mm, a Sig Sauer P938 9mm, a Makarov 9mm and a Smith and Wesson revolver were inside the bag.

All of the guns were loaded and the bag also contained ammunition for other firearms, police said.

The suspect left the scene on a bicycle. Some of the burglary was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Santa Cruz police Detective Brian Warren at (831) 420-5837.

Police would like to remind residents never to leave valuable property inside locked cars especially firearms.