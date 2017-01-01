VIDEO: Suspect wanted for burglarizing Gilroy home while residents slept

GILROY (KRON)—Police are looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a home in Gilroy last month while people inside slept, according to police.

The burglary happened on Dec. 15 around 1 a.m. at a home on Spencer Court.

The burglar went into the home as the family who lived there slept. The suspect allegedly stole presents that were under the Christmas tree, police said.

A surveillance camera was able to take pictures of the suspect. While the video was being taken, the suspect seemed to notice the security camera and tried to dismantle it.

The camera already had uploaded images to a computer server by the time the suspect tried to stop the camera.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Gilroy police at (408) 846-0347.