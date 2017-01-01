Water main break in El Sobrante damages two buildings

EL SOBRANTE (KRON)—Forty-three people in El Sobrante are without water Sunday afternoon following a water main break.

It was reported on Appian Way from Argyle Road to Sobrante Avenue and all of Appian Village Drive and Village Court.

A East Bay Municipal Utility District crew is working to repair the line and have it fixed by Sunday night. An apartment complex and business on Appian Way has some property damage.

EBMUD would like to remind people to always have emergency water.

