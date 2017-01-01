Water main break in El Sobrante, residents without water

EL SOBRANTE (KRON) — A water main is broken in El Sobrante Sunday morning, according to an East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) representative.

The break of the 12-inch, cast iron water main at 5075 Appian way was first reported at 8:04 a.m, the representative said.

EBMUD investigators are working to isolate the main to limit the number of people out of water.

They did not say how many people currently do not have water access, or when water will be restored.

No other information was released.

