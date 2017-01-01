Weather Alert: Snow and Rain for the next 7 days across Bay Area

(KRON) Snow and rain are in the forecast for at least the next 7 days across the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service is predicting snow on North Bay Mountain tops through Wednesday.

KRON4’s weather team is forecast rain throughout the Bay Area through next weekend.

Temperatures will only get into the low 50’s, while overnight most neighborhoods will be in the upper 30’s or low 40’s.

Best chance of snow through Wednesday is in far northern Sonoma and Napa counties. Especially along Hwy 29 near RLS State Park. #cawx pic.twitter.com/TwC5uKOkvU — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 2, 2017

7 day percip forecast from the @NWSWPC indicates locally 8-10″ along coastal ranges. #cawx pic.twitter.com/3r2acX7F26 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 1, 2017