Weather Alert: Snow and Rain for the next 7 days across Bay Area

Published:
A man carries an umbrella while walking along a road on Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Rain, wind and coastal flooding is expected to affect the San Francisco Bay Area through part of Saturday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(KRON) Snow and rain are in the forecast for at least the next 7 days across the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service is predicting snow on North Bay Mountain tops through Wednesday.

KRON4’s weather team is forecast rain throughout the Bay Area through next weekend.

KRON4’S 7 DAY FORECAST

Temperatures will only get into the low 50’s, while overnight most neighborhoods will be in the upper 30’s or low 40’s.

KRON4’S INTERACTIVE RADAR

