NOVATO (KRON) — A woman was cited New Year’s Eve for allegedly providing alcohol to minors at a house party, according to Novato Police.

Around 11:05 p.m. officers responded to a medical situation in the 800 block on Pine Ave, police said.

Upon arrival they found that a party was taking place at the home, and that miners were there drinking alcohol.

Police determined that 42-year-old Harlina Thornton was the host of the party, and she was consequently cited for a “Social Host Ordinance Violation,” according to police reports.

No other information about the situation was released.