49ers CEO Jed York: ‘I want to apologize’

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — San Francisco 49eres CEO Jed York addressed the public Monday morning, the day after he fired head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke.

“I want to apologize for a 2-14 season,” York said as he began the news conference. “Nothing I am going to say is going to be a satisfactory answer…I can’t live in past.”

The 49ers finished their season Sunday with a record of 2-14 as they lost to the Seattle Seahawks. The firing were announced after the game.

This is the third year in a row team officials have fired their head coach. Last year, Jim Tomsula was fired after only one season. The 49ers went 5-11 in 2015. The year before, Jim Harbaugh was fired.

Baalke spent 12 years with the 49ers.

“I can’t look backward. We need to look forward,” York said. “The most important thing is for the general manager and head coach to work together.”

York admitted that Baalke and Kelly “didn’t work” and that he “should have probably seen it.”

When asked about potential new hires, York says they have a very long leash to make a decision. “We need to start fresh with a new culture and a new GM.”

“I am absolutely embarrassed about this,” York said. “Our fans deserve better than this. I owe the fans so much more than what we have given them.”

Watch the full press conference in the video below:

York on Baalke and Kelly: The marriage didn't work. I should have probably seen it. #49ers — Mark Carpenter (@kron4MCarpenter) January 2, 2017

York on potential new hires: They will have a very long leash to make decisions #49ers — Mark Carpenter (@kron4MCarpenter) January 2, 2017

Jed York: I own this football team. You don't dismiss owners. #49ers — Mark Carpenter (@kron4MCarpenter) January 2, 2017

When asked if was it a mistake to fire Jim harbaugh? He said I am not going to look back @kron4news pic.twitter.com/vJ1G5paLQu — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) January 2, 2017

Trent had a defensive mind. Chip had an offensive mind. That was vision I saw but marriage didn't work @kron4news pic.twitter.com/1KVAMK055T — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) January 2, 2017

I own the team and you don't dismiss the owner. Nothing i say will be satisfactory @kron4news pic.twitter.com/UWPJanbt21 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) January 2, 2017

#49ers owner @Jed York on firing of coach and G. M. 'The marriage didn't work.' Wishes changes 'had been cleaner.' pic.twitter.com/nQaSX0EkQN — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 2, 2017

#49Ers owner @Jed York issues apology to fans for dismal season. Asked whether he should go? 'I own this football team.' pic.twitter.com/GHjUZspom5 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 2, 2017