49ers CEO Jed York: ‘I want to apologize’

By Published: Updated:
jed york

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — San Francisco 49eres CEO Jed York addressed the public Monday morning, the day after he fired head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke.

“I want to apologize for a 2-14 season,” York said as he began the news conference. “Nothing I am going to say is going to be a satisfactory answer…I can’t live in past.”

The 49ers finished their season Sunday with a record of 2-14 as they lost to the Seattle Seahawks. The firing were announced after the game.

This is the third year in a row team officials have fired their head coach. Last year, Jim Tomsula was fired after only one season. The 49ers went 5-11 in 2015. The year before, Jim Harbaugh was fired.

Baalke spent 12 years with the 49ers.

“I can’t look backward. We need to look forward,” York said. “The most important thing is for the general manager and head coach to work together.”

York admitted that Baalke and Kelly “didn’t work” and that he “should have probably seen it.”

When asked about potential new hires, York says they have a very long leash to make a decision. “We need to start fresh with a new culture and a new GM.”

“I am absolutely embarrassed about this,” York said. “Our fans deserve better than this. I owe the fans so much more than what we have given them.”

Watch the full press conference in the video below:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s