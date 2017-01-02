Car crashes into pole in Knightsen, power lines down

By Published:
fire_truck_11252016-generic-siren

(KRON)—A car crashed into a utility pole Monday morning in the unincorporated Contra Costa County community of Knightsen, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported before 7 a.m. at Sunset Road and Sellers Avenue near the border of Brentwood.

At least one crash victim was treated by emergency crews, CHP officers said.

Power lines are blocking the roadway, according to Contra Costa County firefighters.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s