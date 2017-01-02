Car crashes into pole in Knightsen, power lines down

(KRON)—A car crashed into a utility pole Monday morning in the unincorporated Contra Costa County community of Knightsen, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported before 7 a.m. at Sunset Road and Sellers Avenue near the border of Brentwood.

At least one crash victim was treated by emergency crews, CHP officers said.

Power lines are blocking the roadway, according to Contra Costa County firefighters.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates on this developing story.