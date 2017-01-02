Couple disappears during trip to Big Sur

MONTEREY (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a North Hollywood couple who disappeared while traveling to Big Sur last week.

20-year-old Olivia Hannah Gonzalez and 21-year-old Brian Fernandez were last seen on Dec. 23 when they left for a weekend trip to Big Sur. They were expected to return on Christmas Day, according to Los Angeles police.

LAPD reported the couple missing Friday, after their families said they hadn’t heard from them.

Sheriff’s officials said rains were heavy last weekend in the Big Sur area and caused boulders to fall on roads in several places.

Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic woman with blond hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, according to police.

Fernandez is described as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Fernandez was driving a 2002 4-door Tan Honda Civic with a California license plate number of 5VUD925, police said.

Anyone with information about the couple’s whereabouts is asked to contact Los Angeles police Detective Palmer at (231) 996-1800 or (877) 527-3247.