Couple disappears during trip to Big Sur

KRON4 Staff Published: Updated:
missing

MONTEREY (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a North Hollywood couple who disappeared while traveling to Big Sur last week.

20-year-old Olivia Hannah Gonzalez and 21-year-old Brian Fernandez were last seen on Dec. 23 when they left for a weekend trip to Big Sur. They were expected to return on Christmas Day, according to Los Angeles police.

LAPD reported the couple missing Friday, after their families said they hadn’t heard from them.

Sheriff’s officials said rains were heavy last weekend in the Big Sur area and caused boulders to fall on roads in several places.

Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic woman with blond hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, according to police.

Fernandez is described as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Fernandez was driving a 2002 4-door Tan Honda Civic with a California license plate number of 5VUD925, police said.

Anyone with information about the couple’s whereabouts is asked to contact Los Angeles police Detective Palmer at (231) 996-1800 or (877) 527-3247.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s