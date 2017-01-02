Golden Gate Bridge barrier broken

(KRON)—Golden Gate Bridge lanes will not be moved on Tuesday morning because of damage to the movable median barrier.

Crews found a section of the barrier was broken during the last move at 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to a Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District spokeswoman. The barrier is out of alignment and not able to be moved.

Engineers and bridge patrol workers do not know how the barrier broke, but crews are working to fix the problem, the spokeswoman said.

Three lanes will remain open during Tuesday’s morning commute in the northbound and southbound directions. There are usually four southbound lanes and two northbound lanes open during the commute.

Repairs to the barrier are expected to be completed by Tuesday.