Hercules cafe owner wins thousands by selling winning lottery ticket

HERCULES (KRON)—A lottery ticket worth more than $1.8 million was sold last month at a Hercules restaurant, according to California Lottery officials.

Creekside Cafe on Sycamore Ave. sold the winning ticket to Kiran Singh who would not say what he plans on doing with the money.

Creekside Cafe owner Michelle Thuy will receive a retailer bonus of $9,194 for selling the winning ticket. Thuy plans on using her money to take a vacation and put the rest into the restaurant, lottery officials said.

Singh won $1.8 million in the Mega Millions drawing on Dec.6. He matched the winning numbers of 13, 34, 48, 53 and 63 while missing the Mega number, according to officials.