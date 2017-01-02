Hercules cafe owner wins thousands by selling winning lottery ticket

By Published:
FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The Mega Millions jackpot received a boost to over $500 million for the Friday, July 8, drawing after no one picked the right numbers Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The Mega Millions jackpot received a boost to over $500 million for the Friday, July 8, drawing after no one picked the right numbers Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

HERCULES (KRON)—A lottery ticket worth more than $1.8 million was sold last month at a Hercules restaurant, according to California Lottery officials.

Creekside Cafe on Sycamore Ave. sold the winning ticket to Kiran Singh who would not say what he plans on doing with the money.

Creekside Cafe owner Michelle Thuy will receive a retailer bonus of $9,194 for selling the winning ticket. Thuy plans on using her money to take a vacation and put the rest into the restaurant, lottery officials said.

Singh won $1.8 million in the Mega Millions drawing on Dec.6. He matched the winning numbers of 13, 34, 48, 53 and 63 while missing the Mega number, according to officials.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s