Luxury by the Water: The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey

The word ritzy has become synonymous with high living, and The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey does not disappoint. Poised over the marina, the hotel offers beautiful views, luxurious amenities and a great jumping-off point for your Southern California vacation.

The Ritz-Carlton has a number of room options, many with stunning Marina views – all featuring wood furnishings, goose down comforters and marble bathrooms.

“It’s been an exciting time! We just completed a full 304-guest room, suite and Club Lounge project that has entailed refreshing the rooms with décor that reflects elements of the marina”, said Ed Curry, Director of Sales and Marketing. All of the guest rooms have unique pieces that celebrate nature such as our geode desk lamps and sea urchin headboards. The artwork in the guest rooms are also hand-selected by their designer and made specifically for their hotel.

Spa Time

Be sure to check out the hotel’s spa, which provides a variety of massages, facials and body treatments. Purchase one of their packages and enjoy a few hours of pampering. The hotel also offers a well-equipped fitness center, including steam rooms, lighted tennis courts and a waterfront pool and Jacuzzi with poolside cabanas. Take in the sunshine while you watch the palm trees sway in the light breeze and the yachts come and go.

Delish Eats by the Water

Enjoy the sunset and the food at the Cast & Plow, the hotel’s fine dining restaurant. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Cast & Plow offers everything from a green tomato sandwich to New York steak. Aside from offering panoramic views of the water, Cast & Plow embraces the laid back lifestyle of Southern California with its contemporary dishes that are served small-plate style to encourage sharing. “I am inspired by Mediterranean and French cuisine since they have played a strong role in my background,” said Executive Chef Umit Kaygusuz. “I love to experiment and combine this cuisine with elements of North African, Indian and Asian cooking styles.” Chef Umit’s favorite dish from the current menu is Spiced Grilled Duck Breast with polenta, mostarda and walnuts. And for a sweet dessert – he suggests the warm sugar cake served with salted caramel ice cream.



For something a bit more casual, check out their poolside bar and grill for those all-important snacks.

What to Do?

You’re on the water, so take advantage. The Ritz Carlton, Marina del Rey is located on a beautiful marina that offers a tranquil escape for visitors. “Guests looking to be a part of the Southern California culture can rent a bicycle on-site and explore the 22-mile bike path known as “The Strand” that runs by our hotel. Our location is idyllic for experiencing iconic must-see destinations like Venice Beach and Santa Monica Pier”, said Curry. “Also, we are located just a mile from the vibrant tech community known as “Silicon Beach” that houses new start-ups and well established companies. Outdoor recreation nearby includes: stand-up paddle boarding, surfing, parasailing and sportsfishing.”

Hornblower Brunch Cruise

One of my favorite activities very close to the hotel has to be the Hornblower Brunch Cruise – a fun and beautiful escape on a luxury yacht. Set off from glorious Marina del Rey, where abundant sunshine and salty breezes keep you relaxed and comfortable.

The crew welcomes you aboard with a bottomless glass of champagne. Then you’re invited to their buffet stocked with classic American breakfast dishes, plus plenty of seasonal lunch entrées and richly decadent desserts. Guests also enjoy relaxing live music and gorgeous views. After the cruise, you’re likely to be treated with free live entertainment in Fisherman’s Village (*most weekends) with comfortable seating, outdoor dancing, ice cream and more. Fisherman’s Village is a sleepy place much of the week, but Sundays, it comes alive with great local bands and activities from neighboring businesses.

So what’s it going to be? Lounge by the pool, relax in the spa, hit the beach, sail on a yacht? Do them all or none of the above. Either way, The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey offers the perfect home base for your sojourn in Southern California.