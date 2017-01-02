Mayor BART delays at Daly City station due to power issues

DALY CITY (KRON) — BART is experiencing major delays at the Daly City station in the Pittsburg/Bay Point and Dublin/Pleasanton directions due to PG&E power issues, BART officials said this morning.

A 10-minute delay was reported at 4:25 a.m. and extended to a 20-minute delay just after 4:30 a.m.

PG&E crews are headed to the station to access the outage.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

