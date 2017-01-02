Most-Clicked Stories of 2016 on KRON4.com

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Now that 2016 is officially over, KRON4 is taking a look back at the most popular stories of the year.

Here’s the top 10 most-clicked stories on KRON4.com during 2016:

1. BMX legend Dave Mirra dead at 41

2. Nanny camera catches babysitter allegedly smothering 13-month-old boy in Livermore

3. Six UC Santa Cruz students arrested in alleged drug ring, affiliated with Greek organizations

4. Kanye West asks Mark Zuckerberg for help after announcing he’s $53 million in debt

5. CHP seeking public’s help to identify suspects seen running from crash

6. Viral video of student confrontation over dreadlocks prompts investigation at SFSU

7. Read what’s being called San Francisco’s ‘middle finger’ to Trump

8. Powerball jackpot winning ticket sold near Los Angeles, at least 2 others sold

9. Report: 49ers agree to trade QB Colin Kaepernick to Broncos

10. Three arrested in murder of Millbrae father Keith Green