Petaluma police investigating mountain bike theft

PETALUMA (KRON)—Police are investigating a bike theft reported in Petaluma Monday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a stolen bicycle on Petaluma Boulevard around 2:25 a.m.

The victim told police he locked his bike to a tree outside of a business in downtown Petaluma. The man returned to where he put his bike and found it was stolen.

A surveillance camera inside a business recorded the theft and shows the suspect cutting the bike lock cable, according to police.

The victim describes the bike as a men’s black Cannondale 28-speed mountain bike with a single front fork shock and a black milk crate on the back of it. The bike is worth $1,500, police said.

The suspect has been described as a man standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Police have released surveillance footage and are asking for the public’s help in solving the case. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Officer N. Raccanello at (707) 781-1263.

