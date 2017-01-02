Rosie O’Donnell calls Donald Trump “mentally unstable”

(KRON)—Comedian and actress Rosie O’Donnell told her Twitter followers over the weekend that she believes President-elect Donald Trump is mentally ill.

O’Donnell tweeted a CNN News story about Trump on New Year’s Day.

“Donald Trump is mentally unstable,” O’Donnell tweeted. “Less than three weeks to stop him.”

She also re-tweeted people who shared her views about the next President of the United States.

“How is this man our President elect?” one of O’Donnell’s re-tweets read. “It still doesn’t seem real. I’m very scared.”

Some of her posts also included calls for a resistance and calling on Trump to be impeached.

“Impeach Trump begins now,” O’Donnell tweeted with a link to a Huffington Post article titled “Impeach Trump.”

O’Donnell claimed Trump lies and called on the media to hold him accountable.

Trump will be sworn in as president on January 20.

yes because he lies and the job of the media is to call him on it AS IT IS HAPPENING – @FDNYchic @MSNBC — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 1, 2017