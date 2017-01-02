Rosie O’Donnell calls Donald Trump “mentally unstable”

Rosie O'Donnell
(KRON)—Comedian and actress Rosie O’Donnell told her Twitter followers over the weekend that she believes President-elect Donald Trump is mentally ill.

O’Donnell tweeted a CNN News story about Trump on New Year’s Day.

“Donald Trump is mentally unstable,” O’Donnell tweeted. “Less than three weeks to stop him.”

She also re-tweeted people who shared her views about the next President of the United States.

“How is this man our President elect?” one of O’Donnell’s re-tweets read. “It still doesn’t seem real. I’m very scared.”

Some of her posts also included calls for a resistance and calling on Trump to be impeached.

“Impeach Trump begins now,” O’Donnell tweeted with a link to a Huffington Post article titled “Impeach Trump.”

O’Donnell claimed Trump lies and called on the media to hold him accountable.

Trump will be sworn in as president on January 20.

