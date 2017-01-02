Santa Rosa police investigating burglary, vandalism at school

By Published:
santa-rosa-vandal

SANTA ROSA (KRON)—Police are investigating a burglary that happened at a Santa Rosa elementary school on Friday night.

A suspect went into an unlocked classroom at Yulupa Elementary School on Mesquite Drive. He stole five Samsung tablets, one netbook laptop computer and a box of Sharpie pens. He then put graffiti outside two other classrooms.

The stolen property is worth more than $1,300, police said.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Matthies with the Property Crimes Unit at bmatthies@srcity.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s