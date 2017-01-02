Sex offender arrested for allegedly exposing himself to 2 women in South San Francisco

By Published:
PD_South-San-Francisco-Police-_SSFPD-generic-

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A registered sex offender was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to two women in South San Francisco on Sunday.

At 7:10 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South Maple Avenue on a report of a man exposing himself.

Officers found the suspect hiding at a closed business in the area.

Officer learned that the suspect, Shamsher Rai of San Bruno, is a registered sex offender and currently on parole.

He was identified by the victims and placed under arrest for incident exposure and for violation of parole.

The 55-year-old man was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s