SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A registered sex offender was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to two women in South San Francisco on Sunday.

At 7:10 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South Maple Avenue on a report of a man exposing himself.

Officers found the suspect hiding at a closed business in the area.

Officer learned that the suspect, Shamsher Rai of San Bruno, is a registered sex offender and currently on parole.

He was identified by the victims and placed under arrest for incident exposure and for violation of parole.

The 55-year-old man was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.