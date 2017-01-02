Snow falling in parts of the Bay Area

Snow on Mount Diablo (Photo: @kennedy_kevin)
Snow on Mount Diablo (Photo: @kennedy_kevin)

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Snow has begun to fall in parts of the Bay Area Monday morning.

The National Weather Service is predicting snow on mountain tops in Sonoma and Napa counties, especially along Hwy 29 near RLS State Park.

Fresh snow began to fall on Mount Saint Helena and Mount Diablo on Monday.

Up to 2 inches of snow may accumulate above 2,000 feet by Monday afternoon, according to weather officials.

Lows early Monday morning will be in the 30s with snow possible as low as 2,500 feet above sea level.

Rain is forecast to be widespread on Tuesday and continue throughout the week and into the weekend. Rain may be heavy at times and could cause minor flooding, weather officials said.

