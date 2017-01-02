Study: Parent’s obesity may delay development in kids

FILE - In this June 26, 2012 file photo, two women converse in New York. The nation's obesity epidemic continues to grow, led by an alarming increase among women. For the first time, more than 4 in 10 U.S. women are obese, according to statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
(KRON)—A new study finds being overweight may impact not only your health, but also your future child’s development.

The study was published in the Journal of Pediatrics.

Researchers found children of obese parents may be at risk for developmental delays.

The researchers looked at 4,800 children from four months to three years old between 2008 and 2010.

Children of obese mothers are supposedly more likely to have difficulty using small muscles like those in their fingers or hands and those born to extremely obese couples were more likely to fail problem-solving tests.

One professor called the study intriguing, but at this point nothing in the study can be confirmed.

