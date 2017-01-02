Suspected DUI crash kills woman in Santa Rosa; driver arrested

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash that killed a woman in Santa Rosa late New Year’s night.

Sunday night at around 11 p.m., officers responded to a single-car crash in the area of Mountain Hawk Drive and Branch Owl Place, according to police.

Officers found a silver Chevy Cavalier that was completely totaled after hitting a tree.

Several people were trying to help the driver who was conscious but trapped in the vehicle, police said.

Officers then located a deceased woman in the front passenger seat.

Fire crews were able to extricate the trapped driver and she was taken to a nearby hospital. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Rebecca Iris Guillory of Santa Rosa.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed there was probable cause to believe that Guillory was driving the Cavalier this evening while impaired by a possible combination of alcohol and drugs.

Guillory was admitted to the hospital for minor injuries and placed under arrest for Felony DUI.

The name of the passenger has not yet been released.

Further details are not available as the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Joshua Kertianis of the Santa Rosa Police Department Traffic Bureau at (707) 543-3636.