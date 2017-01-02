Tech Report: Hands-free technology to help comply with new California driving laws

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The new California hands-free law is now in effect.

It makes the existing law stricter.

You can no longer hold your phone while behind the wheel.

You must have your device mounted on the windshield or dashboard, and if you handle the phone, only one swipe or touch is allowed.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows us some tech solutions to help you stay hands-free.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

Product feature: http://www.logitech.com/en-us/product/zerotouch

