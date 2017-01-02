PITTSBURG (KRON)—Two men are now in custody and a man is in critical condition after a stabbing Monday afternoon in Pittsburg, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on Loveridge Road near East Leland Road around 12:30 p.m.

The victim was found with a stab wound in the back and taken to a local hospital. The man survived, but he is in critical condition, police said.

The stabbing happened after the victim got into an argument with two suspects on Loveridge Road.

One of the suspects allegedly stabbed him. Both suspects then left the scene, but they came back later and were arrested.

The names of the suspects are not being released at this time.