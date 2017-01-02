VALLEJO (KRON) — San Bruno police have arrested a 30-year-old Vallejo man wanted for grand theft on Sunday, and he was found with an unregistered gun and fake credit cards, authorities said.

Roderick White also had a fake driver’s license and a small amount of cocaine when he was caught by police at around 7:48 a.m., police said. Officers contacted White in the 300 block of West San Bruno Avenue and found he had a warrant for his arrest for grand theft.

Officers then learned White had an unregistered firearm in his possession that was loaded and had a high capacity magazine, as well as possessing the fraudulent cards and suspected cocaine.

He was taken into custody and booked into county jail for various weapon- and fraud-related offenses and the outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or contact the department anonymously by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

Bay City News contributed to this report.