VIDEO: Victim identified in Antioch New Year’s Eve shooting

ANTIOCH (KRON) — The man killed in an Antioch shooting on New Year’s Eve has been identified by the Contra Costa Coroner’s Office as 56-year-old Frederic Ferguson.

The shooting also hurt a 20-year-old man on Saturday.

At about 7:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Delta Pines Apartments at 2301 Sycamore Drive. There, officers found both men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

No arrest has been announced and the shooting remains under investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Detective Jason Vanderpool at (925) 779-6988.

