(KRON)— It was not a great start to 2017 for one Wisconsin man who is now in custody.

After jumping on a police vehicle and smashing its windshield

Officers received a report of a man jumping on a car around midnight New Year’s Eve.

The incident was caught on dash cam.

You can see the suspect doing the worm dance on the cop car.

Two officers received minor injuries during the incident.

The 25 year-old man, who police say was intoxicated, was arrested and is being held pending charges.