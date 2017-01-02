Woman at center of Vallejo kidnapping case writes on Facebook she’s still being harassed

Denise Huskins, second from left, and her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn, turn to each other at the end of a news conference on Monday, July 13, 2015, in Vallejo, Calif. At left is Huskins' attorney, Douglas Rappaport and second from right is Quinn's attorney, Daniel Russo. The lawyers for the couple in the kidnap-for-ransom case that police called a hoax are blasting investigators and asking that authorities set the record straight. (Mike Jory/Vallejo Times-Herald via AP)
VALLEJO (KRON) — The woman at the center of a bizarre kidnapping case in Vallejo says she is still being harassed nearly two years after first making headlines.

Denise Huskins posted a message on her Facebook page that in short says she is still receiving nasty messages from people who think the crime was a hoax.

You may recall police initially did not believe her story, only to make an arrest months later.

The man who orchestrated the plot, Matthew Muller, pleaded guilty last September to the kidnapping.

He is supposed to be sentenced in March.

