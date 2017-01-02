VALLEJO (KRON) — The woman at the center of a bizarre kidnapping case in Vallejo says she is still being harassed nearly two years after first making headlines.

Denise Huskins posted a message on her Facebook page that in short says she is still receiving nasty messages from people who think the crime was a hoax.

You may recall police initially did not believe her story, only to make an arrest months later.

The man who orchestrated the plot, Matthew Muller, pleaded guilty last September to the kidnapping.

He is supposed to be sentenced in March.