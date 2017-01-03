27-year-old man taken to Santa Rosa ER after shooting

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A man was taken to the emergency room in Santa Rosa after being shot Monday night, according to sheriff’s officials.

At around 9:30 p.m., the 27-year-old man was taken to the Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center by relatives, sheriff’s officials said.

The man’s relatives told deputies that they had found him suffering from a gunshot wound at home in the 500 block of Oasis Drive in unincorporated Santa Rosa, near Bellevue Elementary School.

Further details are unavailable as the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to call sheriff’s dispatchers at (707) 565-2650.