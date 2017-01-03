7 adults, 8 pets displaced in Vallejo house fire

VALLEJO (KRON)—Fire inspectors are investigating what caused a garage fire Tuesday morning that displaced seven people in Vallejo.
Firefighters rescued seven dogs and a car from the home on Evelyn Circle, said firefighter/paramedic Aaron Klauber.
The American Red Cross is helping the three adults and four children who were displaced from the fire that broke out around 8:25 a.m., Klauber said.
No injuries were reported. The fire was controlled in about 10 minutes, but the home was red-tagged, Klauber said.
Vallejo Fire Engineer Kevin Brown believes the fire might have been started from a dryer that was inside the garage.
The American Canyon Fire Department also responded to the fire.