Avalanche warning issued for Lake Tahoe area

LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — The Sierra Avalanche Center is warning of avalanche danger across the Sierra Nevada Tuesday.

An avalanche warning will be in effect for the greater Truckee-Tahoe region from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.

The areas affected include the Sierra Nevada Mountains, from Yuba Pass to Ebbetts Pass, including the Tahoe Basin. This does not include ski area or mountain highway corridors where avalanche mitigation programs exist.

The National Weather Service says the danger of an avalanche is high in these areas.

The warning is due to the significant winter storm that has hit the region.

