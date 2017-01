NAPA (KRON)—The lineup for Napa’s annual “BottleRock Music festival” has been announced.

The Foo Fighters, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and Maroon 5 will be the headlining acts.

Other acts include Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Modest Mouse and Band of Horses.

The music, food, wine and beer festival is set for May 26th to the 28th at the Napa Valley Expo.

Three-day general admission passes for this year’s festival start at just over $300.