Cal-OSHA investigating carbon monoxide exposure at Berkeley construction site

BERKELEY (KRON)—-State workplace safety investigators are looking into whether proper safety procedures were in place at a Berkeley construction site after three workers were exposed to carbon monoxide on Friday, according to the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

Two of the injured workers were taken to Highlands Hospital in Oakland and released later that day. The third worker was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek and stayed overnight, said Cal-OSHA spokeswoman Erika Monterroza.

The workers were installing a pool at the construction site on the corner of San Pablo and Folger avenues around 4 p.m. on Friday. The general contractor, GCI, is renovating the Marchant building where a City Sports Club is set to open soon.

The three workers were using a gas power washer inside a glass-enclosed area when they were overcome by carbon monoxide. The workers were with a subcontractor based in Ripon called Burkett’s

Pool Plastering.

Berkeley firefighters responded to the scene and took the workers to the hospitals.

Cal-OSHA has up to six months to finish its investigation. If the employers are found to be violating safety procedures, they could be cited, Monterroza said.

GCI and Burkett’s could not be immediately reached for comment.