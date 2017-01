(KRON)—Charles Manson has been hospitalized Tuesday afternoon, according to TMZ.

Manson is currently serving life in prison at the California Concoran State Prison, but was taken out to receive medical treatment for an unknown medical condition.

TMZ is reporting that Manson is inside a Bakersfield hospital which is about an hour away from the prison.

He is serving nine life sentences for conspiracy for murders that happened back in 1969.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates on this developing story.