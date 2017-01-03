Corte Madera woman arrested for allegedly stabbing mother

CORTE MADERA (KRON)—A woman from Corte Madera was arrested for allegedly stabbing her mother Tuesday morning, according to police.

Tegan Alissa Shipp, 48, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, said Central Marin Police Authority spokeswoman Margo Rohrbacher.

The 73-year-old victim was taken to the emergency room at Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center around 2 a.m., Rohrbacher said.

The victim was stabbed multiple times. She claims her daughter attacked her twice, but managed to leave the house and drive herself to the hospital, Rohrbacher said.

The 73-year-old woman was in stable condition Tuesday morning.

Police arrested Shipp at a home on Edison Avenue without incident. She was booked into the Marin County Jail under a $500,000 bail and is set to be arraigned Thursday morning in Marin County Superior Court, Rohrbacher said.