Damaged movable median barrier on Golden Gate Bridge repaired

(KRON)—Workers have repaired a moveable median barrier on the Golden Gate Bridge Tuesday morning after it was found damaged a few days before, according to a bridge district spokeswoman.

Three lanes of the bridge were open in both the northbound and the southbound directions. The bridge usually has four southbound and two northbound lanes that are open during the morning commute, said Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District spokeswoman Priya Clemens.

The damage to the barrier was caused by a car passing by, Clemens said. Crews found the damage around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

“The small problem this morning reminded us of how well the barrier typically performs on the Golden Gate Bridge,” Clemens said in a statement.

The barrier was installed two years ago this month and there have been very few problems with the barrier, she said.

Drivers moved smoothly through the morning commute, but backed up between 10 and 11 a.m. during the extra lane closures, Clemens said.

Traffic was lighter Tuesday morning on the first day of work after the winter holiday compared to years before, she said.

