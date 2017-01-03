Dungeness crabbers continue strike from California to Canada

By Published:
Crab Fishery Toxin

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Dungeness crab fishers from Northern California to the Canadian border are vowing to continue their strike over the purchase price.

Ken Bates, vice president of Humboldt Fishermen’s Marketing Association, says that as of Monday the Dungeness crab fleet is tied up from Morro Bay, California to Westport, Washington.

The strike started December 28 after Pacific Choice Seafood in Humboldt County, California, offered to pay $2.75 a pound for the tasty crustacean. Crabbers whose seasons had already opened had negotiated a price of $3 per pound.

Prices were not set in all fisheries because the West Coast commercial Dungeness crab season opened in waves this year, due to elevated domoic acid levels that made the crustacean unsafe to eat.

Crab fishermen who are receiving $3 a pound say they won’t let others receive any less for the wildly popular seasonal food.

